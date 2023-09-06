WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 8,962 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 121.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

