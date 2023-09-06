WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $825,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $141.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,800 shares of company stock worth $47,320,531. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

