Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 546.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $833.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

