WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,109 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Cannae worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cannae by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cannae by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cannae by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNNE

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.