Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341,075 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 725.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.