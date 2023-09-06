WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $801,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

