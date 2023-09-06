WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 8,246 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

