Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading Up 0%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

