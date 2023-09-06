Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Shares Up 0.5%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Institutional Trading of Formidable Fortress ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF comprises 5.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 97.84% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $23,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Formidable Fortress ETF

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

