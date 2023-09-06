Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.30. 38,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 113,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $357.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 7,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,023,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,749 shares in the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

