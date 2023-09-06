McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Down 1%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded McPhy Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

