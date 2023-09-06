McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Down 1%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded McPhy Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Read Our Latest Report on MPHYF
McPhy Energy Stock Performance
McPhy Energy Company Profile
McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McPhy Energy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Will This New Development Mean A Big Rally In Cannabis Stocks?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 7 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy Now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Bitcoin ETF Launch A Promising Development For Crypto Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for McPhy Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPhy Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.