Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Up 3.6%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.32. 27,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 83,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

