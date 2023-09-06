Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. 56,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Arizona Metals from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMC

Arizona Metals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

In related news, Director Paul Gregory Reid acquired 10,000 shares of Arizona Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,800.00.

About Arizona Metals

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.