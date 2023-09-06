Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Down 0%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 31,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 168,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bon Natural Life by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

