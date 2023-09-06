Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vyant Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Free Report) by 3,001.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
