Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $39.30

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $919,196. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Model N by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 13.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Model N by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. Model N has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

