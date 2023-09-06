Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,989. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $35,392,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Power Integrations by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after buying an additional 492,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

