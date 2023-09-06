Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.35.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. Insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock worth $1,649,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$89.12 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$61.23 and a twelve month high of C$89.65. The stock has a market cap of C$97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.1131601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

