MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $9.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $303.45 million, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

