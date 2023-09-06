Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

