FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 4th.

FIGS opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $278,707.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,843.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,029 shares of company stock worth $3,449,806. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

