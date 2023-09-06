UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.53. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. UWM’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,779 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

