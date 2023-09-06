Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

Several brokerages have commented on AFMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 27.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

