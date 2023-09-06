Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $32.00

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after buying an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 855,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $14,254,000.
Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
