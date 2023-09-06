Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 627.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.89 ($7.93).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.40) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 740 ($9.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

In related news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 632 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,475.57). In related news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 632 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,475.57). Also, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($49.89) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,471.58). 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 578.11 ($7.30) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 608.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 600.86. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 458 ($5.78) and a one year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4,881.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

