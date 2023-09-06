Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $57.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,805.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,652,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,465,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,805.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,986 shares of company stock worth $17,862,379 in the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

