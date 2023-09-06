Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $43.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Braze from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,031,629. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.