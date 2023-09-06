Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $35.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXN. Roth Capital upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7,874.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $734.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

