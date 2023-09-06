Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLAP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

LLAP stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

In other Terran Orbital news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 85.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 1,089.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 364,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 286.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 57,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Terran Orbital by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 398.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

