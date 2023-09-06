Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $14.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $461.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

