Brokerages Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Target Price at $5.43

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 410,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GoPro by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $543.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $241.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.85 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

