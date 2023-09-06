Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $38.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ichor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 315,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Ichor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ichor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

