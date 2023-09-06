Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $2.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

