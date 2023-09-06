Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
VRT opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.41.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
