Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,081,184 shares of company stock worth $814,184,354 in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.9 %

VRT opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

