Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,105.83 ($13.97).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other Unite Group news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,618.34). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LON UTG opened at GBX 904 ($11.42) on Wednesday. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 773 ($9.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070 ($13.51). The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,592.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 925.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 927.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,714.29%.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

