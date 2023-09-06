ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.12).

ITV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

ITV Stock Performance

ITV Cuts Dividend

ITV opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. ITV’s payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

