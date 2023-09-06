Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AWX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.28.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
