StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AAU opened at $0.12 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
