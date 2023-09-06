StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Sep 6th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.12 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

