Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 2.6 %
FLXS stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
