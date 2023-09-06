Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

FLXS stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

