Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.10 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.