Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.10 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
