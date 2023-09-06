CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

