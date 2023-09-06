LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at LiqTech International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Fei Chen bought 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $42,488.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,048.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

