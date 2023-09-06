StockNews.com Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

