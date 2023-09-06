BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

