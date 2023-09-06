Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Timberland Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 128.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 290,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

See Also

