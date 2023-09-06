Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of SPLP opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $960.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $401,840. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

