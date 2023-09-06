InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 8.4 %

IHT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.17.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 28.58%.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $785.00 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,278,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,934,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,979,122,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $785.00 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,278,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,640 shares of company stock worth $3,254,359. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

