InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 8.4 %
IHT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.17.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 28.58%.
Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
