Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.01 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 1,553,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 146,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 115,431 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

