Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.6 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $209.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,957 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

