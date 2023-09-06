Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $204.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after buying an additional 343,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

